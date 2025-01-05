Tom Thibodeau Explains Why Derrick Rose Should Be Shoo-In to Basketball Hall of Fame
Derrick Rose Night in Chicago between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks was sure to bring back all the feels. Current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau—who coached Rose for most of his career—pleaded Rose's Hall of Fame case before the special tribute game.
Before Rose was honored at the United Center Saturday night, the Bulls announced they would retire Rose's No. 1 jersey next season. Thibodeau has a front-row seat to the tribute night as he coaches the opposing Knicks. He explained what Rose, a Chicago native, means to the city as well as the type of player and person he is.
"Big games, playoff games, games that are meaningful, he went to a different level," Thibodeau said of his former player before the game Saturday via Chicago Sports Network. "And he did it against the best. Very authentic, did it his own way. Unrelenting, never give in. I always say the true measure of a man is how he handles adversity and nobody did it better. He never stayed down, he always found a way to rise above.
"I'm thrilled for him for the career he had. I think he's a Hall of Famer. There's no question in my mind that he's a Hall of Fame player."
The tribute at United Center was filled with plenty of D-Rose nostalgia. Rose's kids presented the game ball after the whole family got shots up pregame. The NBA posted highlights of his signature flashy plays and current Chicago guard Dalen Terry wore a pair of Rose's signature Adidas sneakers for the game.
Rose's former teammate and current New York center Karl-Anthony Towns paid tribute by wearing a t-shirt of a SLAM Magazine cover that pictured Rose in 2008.
Rose will receive all his flowers Saturday and then some more next season when the Bulls retire No. 1 for good. His former coach thinks it shouldn't stop there and Rose should get his name called into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.