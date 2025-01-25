Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Wants to Play With Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
The Victor Wembanyama effect is continuing to set in during "The Alien's" second season in the NBA. As Wembanyama makes his mark on the NBA, he is already drawing players that want to play alongside him—including No. 1 high school prospect AJ Dybantsa.
Dybantsa is currently the highest ranked player in high school basketball, and is committed to play college basketball at BYU. As Dybantsa traveled to Paris, France to watch Wembanyama play in the NBA Global Games, he started looking ahead to his professional basketball career. Dybantsa marveled as he watched Wembanyama, and revealed that his hopes that the San Antonio Spurs would draft him so he can get to play with Wembanyama.
"I think Victor is just ridiculous; the things he does are just crazy," Dybantsa told Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "I just think we would've been a crazy duo. Now the odds of that happening are very slim. But I mean, it was just a thought that came up in my mind when he got drafted. But you never know."
Though Dybantsa is still nearly a year and a half away from getting drafted, he currently projects to be a top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's unknown what pick the Spurs will hold in that draft, but if they are still playing the way they are this season, ranking 12th in the Western Conference, they could have a shot at a lottery pick and providing Dybantsa with his dream pairing.