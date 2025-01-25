SI

Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Wants to Play With Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Wemby effect is setting in.

Eva Geitheim

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Victor Wembanyama effect is continuing to set in during "The Alien's" second season in the NBA. As Wembanyama makes his mark on the NBA, he is already drawing players that want to play alongside him—including No. 1 high school prospect AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa is currently the highest ranked player in high school basketball, and is committed to play college basketball at BYU. As Dybantsa traveled to Paris, France to watch Wembanyama play in the NBA Global Games, he started looking ahead to his professional basketball career. Dybantsa marveled as he watched Wembanyama, and revealed that his hopes that the San Antonio Spurs would draft him so he can get to play with Wembanyama.

"I think Victor is just ridiculous; the things he does are just crazy," Dybantsa told Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "I just think we would've been a crazy duo. Now the odds of that happening are very slim. But I mean, it was just a thought that came up in my mind when he got drafted. But you never know."

Though Dybantsa is still nearly a year and a half away from getting drafted, he currently projects to be a top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's unknown what pick the Spurs will hold in that draft, but if they are still playing the way they are this season, ranking 12th in the Western Conference, they could have a shot at a lottery pick and providing Dybantsa with his dream pairing.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA