Trade Sending Mark Williams to Lakers, Dalton Knecht to Hornets Rescinded
The trade deadline deal set to send Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for rookie forward Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish and future draft capital has been rescinded, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Lakers noted that the trade was rescinded due to "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade." ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that the trade was conditional on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting to their new teams and passing physicals. Williams was the one who failed the physical with the Lakers, according to Charania. The physical reportedly showed "multiple issues" and the team failed him on the exam. However, Williams's back, which has kept him in and out of the lineup, was not the reason for the failed physical.
Since the trade deadline has passed, Marks added that the trade cannot be amended for completion. Williams will now return to the Hornets, and Knecht to the Lakers. Additionally, the 2030 swap and 2031 unprotected first-rounder that were set to go to Charlotte will return to Los Angeles.
Williams was set to add a much-needed frontcourt presence to the Lakers after Los Angeles dealt away center Anthony Davis to acquire guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Now that the trade has been voided, the Lakers will be thin in the frontcourt for the remainder of the season. On the flip side, Knecht's return to the Los Angeles rotation will bolster the team's shooting around LeBron James and the newly acquired Doncic.