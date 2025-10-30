Trae Young Exits Hawks-Nets Game Early With Right Knee Sprain
Trae Young was injured in the first quarter of Wednesday night's Hawks vs. Nets game, and he was determined out for the remainder of the game.
Young's right leg was hit by his teammate Mouhamed Gueye as fell over under the basket. He held onto his right leg, but attempted to play for a few more seconds before being taken to the sideline. He then went to the locker room, and Atlanta announced the guard has a right knee sprain.
Young will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the sprain, per insider Chris Haynes. The Hawks play next on Friday vs. the Pacers, so we'll see whether Young will be available to play in that contest or if he will miss some time because of his injury.
Here's a look at the play that injured Young.
The Hawks, who got off to a 1–3 start to the season, definitely don't want to lose their star player for any amount of time. Young is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds through the first four games. He notched six points, one rebound and one assist before exiting Wednesday night's game early.