Trae Young Taunts Knicks With Midcourt Celebration After NBA Cup Win

Trae had to practice his dice rolling technique for the Hawks' upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

Blake Silverman

Trae Young celebrates at midcourt as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup.
Trae Young celebrates at midcourt as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup. / Screengrab via NBA on ESPN
Trae Young fittingly celebrated the Atlanta Hawks' 108-100 win over the New York Knicks to advance to Las Vegas as one of the last four teams standing in the NBA Cup.

As the clock dwindled to zero, Young mimicked a dice roll on the Knicks' logo at Madison Square Garden, ready to hop on a flight to Sin City.

Young admitted himself after the win that he has a love-hate relationship with New York fans. Really though, it's mostly the latter any time Young travels to NYC to play the Knicks. He was serenaded with boos and chants before the game, similar to season's past.

In the opening round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Young took a bow on the MSG floor after he hit a dagger as the final blow to eliminate the Knicks in five games. In Game 1, he hit a game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds remaining and then told the crowd to "be quiet."

Now, Young broke out a new celebration for Knicks fans to disapprove of, to commemorate Atlanta's forthcoming trip to Las Vegas.

Young had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the NBA Cup quarterfinals win. The Hawks advance to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinal round on Saturday, Dec. 14.

