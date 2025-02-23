Trail Blazers Set Franchise Record With Enormous Blowout Win Over Hornets
On Saturday night the Portland Trail Blazers absolutely obliterated the Charlotte Hornets. There's no other way to put it. The Blazers won by 53 points, 141-88. They shot 58% from the floor and 46% from three. It was a night where just about everything went right for Portland and anything that could go wrong, did go wrong for the visiting Hornets.
The 53-point margin of victory set a new franchise record for Portland.
The Blazers were led in the point column by Anfernee Simons, who scored 25 in 26 minutes. They were led in nearly every other regard by arguably the most surprising breakout of the NBA season in Toumani Camara. He stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal while posting a legitimately absurd +45 in 28 minutes.
On the other side, LaMelo Ball stood out as a Hornet who put forth a particularly brutal effort. He managed only five points in 22 minutes on the floor while shooting an atrocious 1-of-10 from the field. It takes a village to lose by over 50 points but Ball is supposed to be the sort of talent who is capable of preventing such massive defeats. He failed in that effort on Saturday.
As tough a night for the Hornets as it was a night of celebration for the Trail Blazers.