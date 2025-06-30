SI

Tre Jones Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Bulls After Move at Deadline

It's a $24 million contract.

The Chicago Bulls and guard Tre Jones have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to kick off the start of free agency, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.

Jones had spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs but was moved to the Bulls at the deadline as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade. In 46 games with Chi Town, the 25-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 57.2% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.

Jones was a free agent when the clock struck 6 p.m. ET on Monday. But with the deal, the Bulls have got their guy locked up for the next three seasons.

