Two Teams Reportedly Eyeing Ja Morant Amid Star’s Rising Tensions With Grizzlies
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies could be heading for a contentious split in the future amid the star guard's latest frustrations with the organization, with Morant even admitting he has lost "his joy" after the team's third straight loss on Monday.
Morant's strained relationship with coach Tuomas Iisalo and his visible lack of energy in the last few games have turned the franchise star into a lightning rod attracting unwanted controversy, and there's no telling how things will play out in Memphis this year.
MORE: SI's Three Possible Trade Destinations for Ja Morant
The 26-year-old has been with the Grizzlies for the last seven seasons, and at the moment, there are only quiet rumors of his potential trade out of the organization. Should Memphis decide they want to move on from the young superstar, though, two teams are closely monitoring the situation, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
Amick listed the Timberwolves and Kings as potential suitors for Morant:
The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings.
He also named the point guard-needy Rockets as a team that probably isn't interested:
The Grizzlies’ next opponent, the Houston Rockets, need a point guard after losing Fred Van Vleet to a torn ACL in the preseason but, per a team source, are unlikely to pursue him.
Naturally, a two-time All-Star like Morant will no doubt attract plenty of eyes around the league, even if it's just teams taking a temperature check on the situation. Morant, who has two years left on his $197 million max deal, is averaging 20.4 points this season, his lowest since his sophomore NBA season, and shooting a career-low 39.3% from the field and 13.9% from beyond the arc.
If his career continues going downhill in Memphis, Morant could make for quite the enticing trade target this winter, even with all the drama and controversy that's circled him in recent history.