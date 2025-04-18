SI

Ty Lue Had Classy Reason for Not Asking Fired Michael Malone for Tips Before Nuggets-Clippers

If anyone would know the Nuggets' weaknesses, it's Malone.

Tom Dierberger

Lue and the Clippers are preparing to take on the Nuggets in a first-round playoff series.
Lue and the Clippers are preparing to take on the Nuggets in a first-round playoff series. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Los Angeles Clippers gear up for their first-round playoff series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, coach Ty Lue isn't reaching out to a former employee in the Mile High City.

At his press conference Friday, Lue told reporters that he hasn't asked fired coach Michael Malone for advice to take down the Nuggets. Malone, of course, was shockingly canned by Denver in early April with three games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

"I didn't want to reach out to him because if someone loses their job, you don't want to reach out and [say], 'Oh, how do you stop this team?'" Lue said. "That's not fair to him."

Lue has stayed consistent about his take on the matter all week. He laid out a similar notion while speaking to the media Tuesday.

"It's too close to try to pick somebody's brain when they just got fired, just won a championship two years ago," Lue said. "I wouldn't do that. No, out of respect for him, I wouldn't do that."

If anyone would know the weaknesses of the Nuggets it's Malone, who finished his Denver tenure as the franchise's all-time leader in total wins (471) and playoff wins (44). He also is the only coach to lead the Nuggets to an NBA championship, doing so in 2023.

But Lue is relying on his own team's scouting and talent to get past the Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA