Ty Lue Agrees to New Long-Term Contract With Clippers, per Report
Tyronn Lue agreed to a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lue will become one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches, per Wojnarowski.
The 47-year-old Lue had one year remaining on his contract. In his four seasons as head coach of the Clippers, Lue went 184-134 and led the team to three playoff appearances, including the franchise’s first trip to the Western Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season.
Prior to his Clippers stint, Lue won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season.
During his tenure in Los Angeles, Lue has deftly navigated persistent injuries to star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George—the duo has only been in the lineup for 45% of Lue’s games as head coach—as well as added key pieces such as James Harden and Russell Westbrook. This past season saw a mostly healthy Clippers team finish fourth in the West with a 51-31 record and earn a berth to the playoffs, but the Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.