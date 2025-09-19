Tyler Herro: Heat Guard Set to Miss Time After Undergoing Surgery
The Heat—used to playing shorthanded in recent years—will reportedly do so again when this NBA season begins.
Miami guard Tyler Herro is undergoing a procedure on his left foot that will cost him the beginning of the 2026 season, according to a Friday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Herro, 25, is coming off a career year that saw him average 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. His scoring and assists hit career highs, as did his minutes per game and games started; for his efforts, he was named an All-Star for the first time.
The Kentucky product had long been better known as a bench piece. After announcing himself to the basketball world with a terrific postseason in 2020, he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year after the 2022 season.
The Heat are attempting to put a 37-45 season behind them—the team's worst by winning percentage since 2015.