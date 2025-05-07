Tyrese Haliburton Explains Mindset When Attempting Game-Winning Three vs. Cavaliers
For the second time in a week, guard Tyrese Haliburton delivered the game-winning blow. Just a week after Haliburton scored the game-winning basket to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and advance, he outdid himself with a game-winning three-pointer in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Haliburton was fouled within the final 15 seconds of the Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday. After making his first free throw attempt, he missed the second and then gathered the rebound, giving him the opportunity to make the game-winning step-back three and leave just one second on the clock.
With only seconds on the clock to operate after he snagged the rebound, Haliburton appeared unfazed by the significance of the moment, and seamlessly hit the three to defeat the Cavaliers and take a 2–0 lead in the series.
"I'm at peace with my game," Haliburton explained to reporters after the game. "Understanding that I'm trusted in these moments. I have all the confidence in the world to make these shots. My teammates and my coaches give me that confidence, just trying to make plays out there."
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle added after the game, "Hard to put all this into words... Tyrese hit another amazing shot to win the game. You don't see this very often, let alone twice in one week. We're very fortunate."
Haliburton's poise has served Indiana well throughout the season, and paid off big-time in the postseason once again. He's given the Pacers the 2–0 lead in the series over a No. 1 seed Cleveland team, and should have his squad feeling confident as the series comes to Indiana on Friday.