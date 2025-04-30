Tyrese Haliburton Had Two-Word Message to Critics After Game-Winner to Eliminate Bucks
The Indiana Pacers are moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals after a heart-stopping thriller of a Game 5 in which they outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 8-0 in the last 40 seconds of overtime to win the day and the series. Tyrese Haliburton was the man of the hour, crossing up Giannis Antetokounmpo and sinking a layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to pull out the unlikely win.
The star point guard was rightfully jacked up after the game-winner, standing and cheering with the crowd after the final whistle despite the chaos that unfolded on the court between his team and the Bucks. He saved his best message for last.
After the game wound down, Haliburton tweeted a two-word message to his critics: "Overrate THAT"
Haliburton, of course, was voted the most overrated player in the NBA by his fellow players in an anonymous poll. He clearly is using it as fuel—which certainly worked on Tuesday night.
Haliburton finished with 26 points, nine assists, three steals, and three blocks in 42 minutes.