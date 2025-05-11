Tyrese Haliburton Addresses Implication He Avoided the Media After Game 3 Loss
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton had a tough game Friday night in the team's 126-104 Game 3 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored just four points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field, along with five assists.
Following the game, The Athletic's James Boyd reported that the team didn't make Haliburton available to the media and that he would instead answer questions the next day.
"I talk to y'all after almost every game. If I'm not made available, it's not always my decision," Haliburton said at practice Saturday via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. "I can't control it. I mean, you're talking to me now so any questions you have about the game last night, you can ask me right now."
After scoring the least amount of points in a playoff game of his career, Indiana's star made it clear that it wasn't his decision and he did not try to avoid answering questions.
"I've went through harder times than last night so whatever you have to ask, I'll be there," Haliburton continued Saturday. "And if there's commentary around me not talking last night, people are more than allowed to come and approach me and have a conversation with me about it. I can't control everything but again, I don't run from anything so if you have questions to ask me I'll hear them."
The NBA's media availability and access policy mentions that at least two players will be made available to reporters following most games. More often than not, those two players are top performers from the game. Although Haliburton had an off night, he could have been made available considering he's the Pacers' star. Indiana's public relations staff did not make Haliburton available, though, according to Boyd's report.
Haliburton squashed any idea that he purposely avoided questions about the loss. The Pacers play Game 4 against the Cavs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Indiana leads the second-round series 2-1 and they have an opportunity to widen their lead at home Sunday.