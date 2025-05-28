Tyrese Haliburton's Game 4 Outfit Seemed Like a Nod to LeBron James
Tyrese Haliburton arrived to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a long gray suit jacket and a pair of matching shorts, along with some black shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.
It didn't take long for NBA fans to start connecting the dots between Haliburton's outfit on Tuesday and one of LeBron James's more memorable pregame outfits.
Fans were quick to point out that Haliburton's pregame outfit was reminiscent of James's from Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, when he entered the building rocking a similar look to Haliburton's.
Have a look at the comparison:
It's not hard to see how those connections were made.
In that Game 1, James dropped 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, though it wasn't enough to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors, who took the series-opening win, 124–114.
LeBron has been one of Haliburton's most vocal supporters throughout the postseason, even posting on X saying the Pacers guard was far from overrated.
Haliburton will be hoping to secure a win in Game 4, which would give the Pacers a 3–1 lead over the New York Knicks in the series. Indiana won both games on the road at Madison Square Garden, but blew a big lead in Game 3 in what was their first loss of the series.