SI

Tyrese Haliburton Made a Wild Four-Point Play Over Giannis Antetokounmpo to Beat Bucks

What a ridiculous shot.

Liam McKeone

Haliburton drained a fading three over Giannis to secure the W
Haliburton drained a fading three over Giannis to secure the W / NBA on TN
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a competitive back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night. It was a tight game all the way until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. With four seconds left on the clock, the Pacers found themselves with the ball and down by three points. What happened next was ludicrous.

After the Pacers set up in a formation that looked closer to an NFL play, the ball was inbounded to Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, running at a dead sprint, turned and launched a high-arcing three-pointer right up against the sideline. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, was right in his grill.

Haliburton splashed it through—and got the foul call for the and-1. He tied the game with the three, made his free throw, and the Pacers escaped with the win. It was a ridiculous sequence to end the evening.

Through every lens the shot was a prayer. Haliburton was so off-balance he was nearly sideways by the time the shot left his fingertips. Antetokounmpo's massive frame was right in his face. Yet the ball went through the hoop.

The NBA is where amazing can happen on any night. Haliburton delivered on that promise for all basketball fans with his final shot.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA