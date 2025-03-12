Tyrese Haliburton Made a Wild Four-Point Play Over Giannis Antetokounmpo to Beat Bucks
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a competitive back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night. It was a tight game all the way until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. With four seconds left on the clock, the Pacers found themselves with the ball and down by three points. What happened next was ludicrous.
After the Pacers set up in a formation that looked closer to an NFL play, the ball was inbounded to Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, running at a dead sprint, turned and launched a high-arcing three-pointer right up against the sideline. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, was right in his grill.
Haliburton splashed it through—and got the foul call for the and-1. He tied the game with the three, made his free throw, and the Pacers escaped with the win. It was a ridiculous sequence to end the evening.
Through every lens the shot was a prayer. Haliburton was so off-balance he was nearly sideways by the time the shot left his fingertips. Antetokounmpo's massive frame was right in his face. Yet the ball went through the hoop.
The NBA is where amazing can happen on any night. Haliburton delivered on that promise for all basketball fans with his final shot.