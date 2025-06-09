Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Appeared to Get Into It With Thunder Fans During Pacers' Game 2 Loss
Tyrese Haliburton didn't have the game he wanted in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, but his girlfriend still had his back.
As the Indiana Pacers dropped Game 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder 123–107, Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, continued cheering on the team. Midway through the third quarter, the Pacers hit a three-pointer to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 14, and Jones could be seen appearing to taunt some of the Thunder's fans.
She can be seen in a black outfit at the end of this highlight:
And another look:
I appreciate her sticking up for him, even if he couldn't author the kind of heroics he did in Game 1.
Haliburton struggled in Game 2 as he finished with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks, but also turned the ball over five times. It's worth noting that 12 of his 17 points also came in the fourth quarter, when the game was out of reach. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle defended Haliburton's performance in his postgame press conference.
Jones was defending Haliburton too. We'd imagine Game 3 back in Indianapolis will be a much more welcoming crowd for her.