Tyrese Haliburton Had Such a Humble Line About the Unique History He Made in Game 4
The Indiana Pacers are now a win away from reaching the NBA Finals after beating the New York Knicks, 130-121, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.
Leading the way once again for the Pacers was their star, Tyrese Haliburton. The 25-year-old guard had a monster night, finishing with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. It was also a historic performance as he became the first player to ever to score 30 points and have 15 assists in a playoff game without turning the ball over.
Haliburton had such a humble take on that history when asked after the game what it meant to him.
"I didn’t know that," Haliburton said when told of the history he made. "I feel like we are making up stats at some point to make me look better. I’m just trying to play the right way and impact winning."
Here are his full comments:
Haliburton and the Pacers can close out the series and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a win over the Knicks in Game 5, which will be at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.