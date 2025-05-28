Passing Statistic Graphic Compares Tyrese Haliburton to Some Legendary Quarterbacks
Tyrese Haliburton was so good on Tuesday night that he's being compared to some of the greatest passers in the history of... football?
Haliburton had an incredible game during the Pacers' Game 4 win over the New York Knicks as he scored 32 points to go along with 12 rebounds, 15 assists and zero turnovers. And because we know so much unnecessary information in 2025, we also know that he threw 77 passes that apparently traveled a total of 444 yards, which is why we're able to compare Haliburton's big game to some of the best statistical quarterback performances ever.
It turns out that only Tom Brady and Drew Brees have ever thrown for more yards without turning the ball over in a single game.
While Haliburton has technically now had a game with more passing yards (and zero interceptions) than Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, it's only fair that we ask whether Haliburton the quarterback is more of a game manager.
Is it really more impressive that Haliburton threw 77 passes without an interception than the time Matt Ryan threw 38 passes for 392 yards without a pick? Ryan was throwing for more than 10 yards per completion while Haliburton only averaged about 5.8 yards per completion. How many of those passes were on checkdowns or screens?
Though, as ESPN's Field Yates points out, Hailburton's performance would have resulted in a 99.7 QBR, which would be the third highest since ESPN began tracking that statistic.
One final thing to take into consideration before you decide if Haliburton is now an elite quarterback is that while Indiana did score 130 points, they settled for a field goal 45 times last night without scoring a single touchdown. Maybe that's why people can't agree whether or not he's a superstar.