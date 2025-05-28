Don't Talk to ESPN NBA Analyst Unless You Think Tyrese Haliburton Is a Superstar
Tyrese Haliburton had a historically good performance against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. While Haliburton downplayed his impressive statistical performance, ESPN's Jay Williams wanted to make sure everyone knew they were watching a superstar and if you don't agree, do not bother trying to talk to him about basketball.
Williams was on Get Up Wednesday morning to make the case for the NBA's newest superstar.
"Look guys, if you're not waking up today, Wednesday, May 28th, saying that Tyrese Haliburton is a superstar, don't talk to me about basketball," said Williams. "Alright? Possession by possession, he's the best manipulator in the game. He manipulated every single play offensively last night by finding the right matches, by attacking in transition, by getting hockey assists. He was direct and aggressive from the beginning of the game and he affected and accounted for over 80 of the team's 130 points. That is a superstar that we saw on a grand stage."
Haliburton and the Pacers will return to an even grander stage on Thursday night as they try to close out their series against the Knicks in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.