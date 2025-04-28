Tyrese Haliburton Sends Powerful Message to Damian Lillard After Injury
The Indiana Pacers secured a 3-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their playoff series Sunday night with a no-nonsense 129-103 victory. Milwaukee lost Damian Lillard to a serious leg injury in the process, making their climb back even more arduous. In the wake of the devastating injury, the NBA's best and brightest came strong with their support for Lillard, expressing their well wishes.
Tyrese Haliburton did the same, making sure he addressed the unfortunate circumstances before answering questions during his media availability.
"Before any questions I just want to send my thoughts and prayers to Dame," Haliburton said. "What you see between us is competing. You hate to see that happen, especially to a guy who has gone through a lot and has given it his all to come out and play after scary health issues. It's well-documented the love I have for that guy. You hate to see that happen to anybody. I wish him the best."
Haliburton and the Pacers will have a chance to close out the series Tuesday night back at home against the Lillard-less Bucks.