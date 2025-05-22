Tyrese Haliburton Seemingly Took Advice From TNT Crew to Ice Game 1 Win Over Knicks
The Indiana Pacers took down the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller on Wednesday night, coming away with a 138-135 victory to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
While Aaron Nesmith was the true hero in this one thanks to his 20-point, six three-pointer fourth quarter that sent it to a final frame, it was Tyrese Haliburton who led the way down the stretch. He not only scored 31 points for Indiana, but also clinched the win with quite the crafty last play of overtime.
As you'll see in the video below, the Pacers were up by three points with just 0.2 seconds left to play, meaning that by rule, there was no time for New York to even make a true shot—with 0.3 seconds or less, only as tip-in can count as a basket. Given that, instead of trying to inbound the ball, Haliburton simply threw it right at Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who did his best to make a play—but to no avail.
Funny enough, when you listen to the audio, you can hear TNT announcer Stan Van Gundy spelling out exactly what Haliburton should do to ice the game. Given the Garden was sitting in stunned silence as the final fractions of a second ticked away, it's more than feasible that the All-Star heard them talking and took the advice on the spot.
"You can literally take the ball out of bounds right now if you're Indiana and hand it to the guy," said Van Gundy. "You can hand it to Karl-Anthony Towns. He can't shoot it with 0.2. I would just hand Karl-Anthony Towns the ball right here."
Check out the full sequence here:
"I'd just give him the ball."
Lo and behold, that's exactly what Haliburton did—completing the Pacers' historic comeback at Madison Square Garden.
The Eastern Conference finals will continue on Friday night in New York, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.