Updated NBA Playoff Bracket After Second Round: Breaking Down the Conference Finals
After a thrilling play-in tournament followed by two high-quality rounds of playoff basketball, we're officially onto the NBA's 2025 conference finals.
Sunday afternoon's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets put a proverbial bow on the conference semifinals, with the Western Conference finals set to begin on Tuesday night and the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.
Here's a look at an updated NBA Playoff bracket, via NBA.com:
Updated NBA Playoff Bracket
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves in the West. Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks in the East.
Given who the four teams remaining are, we officially have some history on the horizon, as three of the four—the Thunder, Timberwolves and Pacers—have never won an NBA title, while the other in the Knicks haven't won since 1973.
Here's a brief preview of each matchup:
Western Conference Finals: (1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, blew out Denver 125-93 in Game 7 to get back to the conference finals for the first time since 2016. The Sam Presti-built club also took out the Memphis Grizzlies in a convincing first-round sweep on their way to their matchup with Minnesota.
Speaking of Minnesota, they upset LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round before taking out the Golden State Warriors in five games to return to the conference finals for a second consecutive season.
Game 1 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.
Eastern Conference Finals: (3) New York Knicks vs. (4) Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference finals for a second consecutive season after a monumental upset over the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Haliburton & Co. swept the Miami Heat in the first round and are a dominant 8-1 thus far this playoffs.
The Knicks—and star Jaylen Brunson—meanwhile, come into the ECF off an upset of their own. They took down the defending champion Boston Celtics in six games in the semis and are onto their first conference finals since 2000.
Game 1 is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday from New York's Madison Square Garden.