Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Jared McCain Declaring Himself 'Rookie of the Year'
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain was feeling himself Friday night.
He scored 30 points and shot 6-for-11 from three. The vibes were so good from the young star that after scoring his 30th point of the night, he exclaimed to the world: "I'm the Rookie of the Year."
McCain is on one, lifting the Sixers to a much-needed win and climbing himself to the top of the NBA's rookie ladder in the process.
No matter how good McCain has been, a claim so audacious warrants follow-ups and reactions. He hit the postgame press conference podium alongside fellow Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey after the game where McCain would surely get asked about his exclamation.
The confident statement was news to Maxey and his reaction was priceless:
McCain said he was in the "flow state" which brought him to get lost in the moment and make the early Rookie of the Year claim.
"I guess I said that," McCain said to reporters following the game.
"You guess?" Maxey replied.
"Yeah, I did say that. It was pretty clear," McCain went back after his teammate made him stand on it.
As surprised as Maxey was, he appeared to love the confidence from his rookie. Maxey also relished when asked about McCain's growth and the skill set he brings to Philly.
"I was ecstatic that we found somebody that can give me relief, and a break, so I don't have to have the ball in my hand so much," Maxey said postgame via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports. "So we have another guy out there who can make plays, can shoot the ball, can play off the ball, on the ball. It just makes the game a lot easier."
McCain is averaging 16.5 points per game, the most of any rookie. He's making 42.7% of his threes, too.
It's all smiles and beaming confidence for the star rookie. And his teammates love it, too.