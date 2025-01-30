Udonis Haslem Will Work Full-Time for ESPN With New Contract
Udonis Haslem has agreed to a one-year contract to work with the network full time on various shows, according to Front Office Sports. Haslem has already been appearing on ESPN for the past month, and it’s possible network could extend the deal past one year.
Haslem will appear on the shows NBA Today, First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The longtime Heat forward has already gotten plenty of praise for his work on television, with Magic Johnson tweeting last May how impressed he was with Haslem's analysis during his stint with the network during the NBA playoffs.
Beyond Haslem, it is a good time for emerging NBA broadcast talent in general. With NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime both set to begin broadcasting their NBA packages next year, there are plenty of slots on desks and talk shows to fill out.
Haslem ended his 20-year career with the Miami Heat after the 2022-23 season. He is a three-time NBA champion. His No. 40 jersey has been retired by the franchise.