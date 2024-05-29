Udonis Haslem Jokingly Warns Lakers to Turn Focus to Bronny Instead of Jimmy Butler
As Miami's Jimmy Butler awaits a contract extension this offseason, rumors are circulating about other locations the forward could end up at. However, his former teammate Udonis Haslem wants those teams to know that they will have to go through him in order to pick up Butler.
"Hell to the no he can't get out of the 305," Haslem said on Tuesday's Get Up. "How ya going to do that? You gotta go through me. I'm standing at the county line."
Haslem doesn't think it'll be an easy task to sign Butler. He believes the Los Angeles Lakers in particular would have a more difficult time getting Butler than rookie Bronny James, son of LeBron James, for example.
"They have a better chance of getting Bronny than they do getting Jimmy, let me just put that out there real quick," Haslem said.
Other teams currently linked to Butler are the Philadelphia 76ers and two other unknown teams, according to Anthony Chiang ofThe Miami Herald.