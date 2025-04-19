SI

Updated NBA Playoff Bracket After the Play-In Tournament

The final eight seeds in each conference have been locked in.

Madison Williams

The NBA logo is seen on a basketball.
The NBA logo is seen on a basketball. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA playoffs officially kicked off with the play-in tournament starting on Monday. The play-in tournament is now complete, setting the stage for the final eight teams from both conferences to compete for a chance to win the NBA title in June.

The No. 7, 8, 9 and 10 seeds from each conference competed in the play-in tournament resulting in just two of those four teams from both conferences advancing to the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference to lock up the No. 7 seed, while the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks to sit in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

From there, the Grizzlies went on to play the Dallas Mavericks and the Hawks played the Miami Heat for each No. 8 seed, respectively. Memphis and the Heat won those matchups and advanced to the playoffs as the No. 8 seeds. The Mavericks and Hawks were eliminated after losing in the play-in tournament.

Here's how the rest of the NBA playoff bracket looks after the play-in tournament ended.

NBA Playoffs Bracket, Matchups

Here's a look at the playoff bracket and schedule.

Eastern Conference:

  • No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Miami Heat
  • No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic
  • No. 3 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons
  • No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference:

  • No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Houston Rockets vs. No. 7 Golden State Warriors
  • No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 6. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • No. 4 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

The first round of the NBA playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA