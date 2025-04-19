Updated NBA Playoff Bracket After the Play-In Tournament
The 2024-25 NBA playoffs officially kicked off with the play-in tournament starting on Monday. The play-in tournament is now complete, setting the stage for the final eight teams from both conferences to compete for a chance to win the NBA title in June.
The No. 7, 8, 9 and 10 seeds from each conference competed in the play-in tournament resulting in just two of those four teams from both conferences advancing to the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference to lock up the No. 7 seed, while the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks to sit in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
From there, the Grizzlies went on to play the Dallas Mavericks and the Hawks played the Miami Heat for each No. 8 seed, respectively. Memphis and the Heat won those matchups and advanced to the playoffs as the No. 8 seeds. The Mavericks and Hawks were eliminated after losing in the play-in tournament.
Here's how the rest of the NBA playoff bracket looks after the play-in tournament ended.
NBA Playoffs Bracket, Matchups
Here's a look at the playoff bracket and schedule.
Eastern Conference:
- No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Miami Heat
- No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic
- No. 3 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons
- No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks
Western Conference:
- No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
- No. 2 Houston Rockets vs. No. 7 Golden State Warriors
- No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 6. Minnesota Timberwolves
- No. 4 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
The first round of the NBA playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19.