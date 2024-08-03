Vanessa Bryant Paid Heartfelt Tribute at Kobe Bryant’s ‘Girl Dad’ Statue Unveiling
Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, gave a powerful speech during a statue unveiling in a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena on Friday.
The bronze statue is titled “Girl Dad” and it honors Kobe and his daughter Gianna’s special bond. Kobe, wearing an orange WNBA hoodie and a Philadelphia Eagles beanie, is depicted with his arm around Gianna with large angel wings in the background enclosing the pair.
Prior to Kobe’s and Gianna’s death in a helicopter crash in January 2020, the two attended a Lakers home game against the Dallas Mavericks in which they were photographed sitting courtside in a similar embrace.
“Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi’s dreams and for women across all sports,” Vanessa said in a touching tribute. “That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family.”
A plaque at the foot of the statue reads:
“Gianna is a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.
-Kobe Bryant”
Vanessa went on to give an inspirational message about growing women's sports.
“In honor of Kobe and Gigi, I ask you this: give young girls your time.” Vanessa said. “Give them your support. Tell them they can do anything any man can do and tell them they can exceed that, because they can, they have and they will. Iron sharpens iron. Reassure that confidence and see how much they thrive. Sometimes, all we need is one person to believe in us, even if that one person is ourselves. Take girls to watch women play sports. Buy those tickets to the game if you can. Watch women's games on TV with your daughters, nieces and cousins.”
Vanessa continued, “If young girls can see professional women play, they know they have the potential to be them. They know those ambitions aren't just dreams but will become a reality. Let's build up the next generation of athletes. It's what Gigi and Kobe would want us to do.”
“Girl Dad” is the second of three statues that will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his illustrious NBA career. It is located outside the arena’s 11th Street entrance and will be available for public viewing starting Aug. 3, according to the Lakers.