Victor Wembanyama Aggressively Denied Jalen Green's Attempt at Posterizing Dunk
Houston Rockets fourth-year guard Jalen Green ended up on a highlight reel Wednesday night—just not the one he hoped.
In the first quarter of the Rockets' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center, Green caught a bounce pass on the run from teammate Fred VanVleet. Without taking a dribble, Green launched himself into the air in attempt to throw down a posterizing dunk.
The only problem? A 7'3" Victor Wembanyama stood between Green and the basket. Green still tried to throw it down, but Wembanyama swatted it away for a loud block.
Wembanyama and his 8-foot wingspan entered Wednesday night's clash as the NBA's leader in total blocks (27) and blocks per game (3.9) this season. He led the NBA in blocks per game last year with 3.6 per contest—1.2 more per game than the second-place finisher.
Green and the Rockets had the last laugh in the first half Wednesday night, however, as Houston led 63–38 at the break.