Victor Wembanyama Beats Three Sharpshooting NBA Icons to Career Three-Point Milestone

The Spurs center continues to make history.

Patrick Andres

Victor Wembanyama during the Spurs' 133–126 overtime win over the Hawks on Dec. 19, 2024.
Victor Wembanyama during the Spurs' 133–126 overtime win over the Hawks on Dec. 19, 2024. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In the San Antonio Spurs' 114–94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama recorded 10—10!—blocks.

And yet, that may have been the second-most impressive statistical benchmark Wembanyama hit in the game.

Wembanyama drained four three-pointers Saturday, giving him 201 in his 94-game career. Amazingly, he made it to 200 three-pointers faster than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, and Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen.

As Jordan Howenstine of San Antonio's public relations department noted, Curry, Harden and Allen are the three players with the most made threes in NBA history.

After averaging 1.8 three-pointers per game in 2024, Wembanyama is averaging 3.1 three-pointers per game in 2025. Curry has averaged fewer than 3.1 three-pointers per game four times in his career, while Harden has missed that mark 12 times and Allen only hit it twice.

At the tender age of 20, Wembanyama is already rewriting the rules of what's possible for an NBA big man.

