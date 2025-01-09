Victor Wembanyama Made a Casual One-Legged Three-Pointer Look Way Too Easy
Simply because he's 7' 4" and able to handle the ball and shoot like a guard, Victor Wembanyama is bound to leave the jaws of NBA fans on the floor on most nights.
Well, let's just say that Wednesday, even in a quiet game by the San Antonio Spurs budding star's standards, was one of those nights. Even though he was bothered by the defense of Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2019–20 Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the night, Wembanyama still managed to create two highlight-reel plays, one of which he made look all too easy.
With 10:22 remaining in the first quarter, Wembanyama, with the ball near the top of the key, pump-faked a shot and got Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. to bite. Then, as if he was in a casual morning shootaround, Wembanyama took one dribble to his left and drilled a 28-foot, one-legged three-pointer as the crowd at the Fiserv Forum ooed and ahhed.
Later on in the first quarter, Wembanyama somehow made a ridiculous, circus layup with Antetokounmpo defending at the rim.
The Spurs big man finished the 121–105 loss with just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, but chipped in 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. And there were enough glimpses of greatness that Antetokounmpo went so far as to dub Wembanyama the next face of the NBA after the contest.