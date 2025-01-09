SI

NBA Fans Wowed By Victor Wembanyama's Circus Layup Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wemby created all the highlights early in Milwaukee.

Blake Silverman

Spurs forward Wembanyama during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Spurs forward Wembanyama during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet Wednesday night to highlight the battle between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

Not many people on this planet can go toe-to-toe with Antetokounmpo, who does it all at 6' 11". Wembanyama, 7' 3", may be from another planet, though, with his combination of size, skill and athleticism.

In the first quarter on Wednesday, Wembanyama created an extraordinary highlight, which he seems to do each time he's on the floor. He caught the ball in the corner, pump-faked Milwaukee big man Brook Lopez and drove to the hoop for a wild finish over Antetokounmpo.

NBA fans were rightfully in awe over the finesse Wembanyama showed on the difficult shot:

That wasn't the only crazy play from Wembanyama in the first quarter on Wednesday, either. To start the game, he hit a running, one-legged three-pointer.

Wembanyama and the Spurs (18–18) hope to get over .500 in Milwaukee, while the Bucks (18–16) look to win their second game in a row.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA