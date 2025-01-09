NBA Fans Wowed By Victor Wembanyama's Circus Layup Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet Wednesday night to highlight the battle between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.
Not many people on this planet can go toe-to-toe with Antetokounmpo, who does it all at 6' 11". Wembanyama, 7' 3", may be from another planet, though, with his combination of size, skill and athleticism.
In the first quarter on Wednesday, Wembanyama created an extraordinary highlight, which he seems to do each time he's on the floor. He caught the ball in the corner, pump-faked Milwaukee big man Brook Lopez and drove to the hoop for a wild finish over Antetokounmpo.
NBA fans were rightfully in awe over the finesse Wembanyama showed on the difficult shot:
That wasn't the only crazy play from Wembanyama in the first quarter on Wednesday, either. To start the game, he hit a running, one-legged three-pointer.
Wembanyama and the Spurs (18–18) hope to get over .500 in Milwaukee, while the Bucks (18–16) look to win their second game in a row.