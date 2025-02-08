NBA Fans in Awe of Victor Wembanyama's Casual Standing Block vs. Hornets
Because of the simple fact that he's 7' 4" with an eight-foot wingspan, can dribble like a man a foot shorter and can shoot the three-pointer better than many players in the league, Victor Wembanyama is bound to make highlight reels on a seemingly nightly basis.
The San Antonio Spurs' 117–116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday was largely a game to forget for Wembanyama, who recorded a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while shooting just 7-for-20 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range.
But it was one of Wembanyama's blocks that was decidedly unforgettable. During the third quarter with 9:54 remaining, Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries dribbled around a screen to the free-throw line for what he thought was an easy mid-range jumper.
But Wembanyama was lurking, and, as Jeffries attempted to hoist up a jumper, the Spurs star, with one foot still planted firmly on the ground, simply stretched his arm skyward with the casual air of a man reaching for an item on the top shelf of a cabinet, and blocked the Hornets guard's shot.
NBA fans were in awe.