NBA Fans in Awe of Victor Wembanyama's Casual Standing Block vs. Hornets

This was way too easy for Wemby.

Tim Capurso

Wembanyama blocks Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries's shot.
Wembanyama blocks Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries's shot.
Because of the simple fact that he's 7' 4" with an eight-foot wingspan, can dribble like a man a foot shorter and can shoot the three-pointer better than many players in the league, Victor Wembanyama is bound to make highlight reels on a seemingly nightly basis.

The San Antonio Spurs' 117–116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday was largely a game to forget for Wembanyama, who recorded a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while shooting just 7-for-20 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range.

But it was one of Wembanyama's blocks that was decidedly unforgettable. During the third quarter with 9:54 remaining, Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries dribbled around a screen to the free-throw line for what he thought was an easy mid-range jumper.

But Wembanyama was lurking, and, as Jeffries attempted to hoist up a jumper, the Spurs star, with one foot still planted firmly on the ground, simply stretched his arm skyward with the casual air of a man reaching for an item on the top shelf of a cabinet, and blocked the Hornets guard's shot.

NBA fans were in awe.

Published
