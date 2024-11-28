Victor Wembanyama Effortlessly Blowing by LeBron James Left NBA Fans in Awe
Usually Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the one proving age is just a number, but he may have met his much younger match Wednesday night.
Nearly 20 years separate James and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama in age, but the youngster outdid the veteran on one effortless offensive play during his team’s 119–101 loss to the Lakers.
In the second quarter, Wembanyama backed up against James in the paint and found himself one-on-one against the Lakers great. Wembanyama then coolly spun past James for the easy bucket in the blink of an eye:
Here’s another look at it:
Fans marveled at the moment—an epic collision of the NBA's past and future—and fawned over Wembanyama’s potential:
Wembanyama finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while James recorded his sixth triple-double of his age-40 season. The Lakers and Spurs will meet again two more times this season in Jan. 11 and 13.