Victor Wembanyama Was Held Back From Charging Ivica Zubac After Hard Shove

Wemby wanted the smoke.

Blake Silverman

Spurs center Wembanyama charges at Clippers center Zubac after a shove in the back
Spurs center Wembanyama charges at Clippers center Zubac after a shove in the back / Screengrab via FanDuel Sports Network
Victor Wembanyama didn't appreciate a shove from Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac as the two sprinted toward the hoop Wednesday night.

The San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes knocked down a three-pointer as Zubac sent Wembanyama flying into his own bench as the shot went through the net. Wembanyama quickly got up to chase after Zubac but was stopped by coaches and teammates. No technical fouls were handed out following the play.

The madness quickly deescalated with both sides walking back to their respective benches. Zubac debatably should have received at least a common foul for the hip-check as he was behind Wembanyama, but no harm, no foul.

The Clippers got the best of the Spurs Wednesday night with a 128–116 win. Zubac had a 20–20 game with 21 points and 22 rebounds. Wembanyama had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Luckily nobody was hurt in the dust up, although Wemby appeared to have wanted the smoke.

