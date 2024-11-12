Victor Wembanyama Shows Incredible Agility While Blocking Domantas Sabonis Shot
Chalk up another mind-blowing highlight for Victor Wembanyama.
On Monday night, Wembanyama rejected a shot from Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and the athleticism he displayed on the play was absolutely wild.
With his team leading 12–11 with 7:57 left in the first quarter, the San Antonio Spurs star bit on a pump fake by Sabonis and sold out to block his shot. He flew past and Sabonis spun the other way to lay the ball in. As Wembanyama landed, he deftly spun back, put his arm up and somehow blocked the shot.
Video of the play is below.
That's insane.
Here's a great visual of how crazy this play was. Wembanyama was in the position below and somehow still recovered in time to block the shot.
Simply amazing.
Through 10 games entering Monday night's contest, Wembanyama is averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game. The 20-year-old 7'3" center is living up to the hype.