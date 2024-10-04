Victor Wembanyama Names Caitlin Clark As WNBA Player Who Inspires Him
The WNBA may have left San Antonio—this is the seventh season since the San Antonio Stars' relocation to Las Vegas—but the league is on the mind of the San Antonio Spurs' star.
In a recent sitdown, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama cited Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as the WNBA player who mosts inspires him.
"When she was in college, the only college player that I was really in awe of the game, you know," Wembanyama said of Clark. "I'm saying men's and women's college basketball, she's probably the most impressive I've seen."
Clark wrapped up a transcendent career at Iowa in April, leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game. Turning professional, she was then named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year with the Fever.
Wembanyama is also his league's reigning Rookie of the Year, having won the award unanimously after a spectacular rookie season.
With San Antonio set to play the Indiana Pacers in the Hoosier State on Jan. 23, perhaps the two will have a chance to cross paths.