Victor Wembanyama Provides Positive Update on Blood Clot in Shoulder
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been officially cleared to return to play basketball, he told Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe.
Wembanyama missed most of the second half of the 2025-26 season after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. He was in the midst of a standout second NBA season, making his first NBA All-Star team as he averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. He was the clear favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, up until receiving this diagnosis. The injury stalled his sophomore campaign, but about five months later, he is now cleared to play again.
“I'm officially cleared to return," Wembanyama told Aubin. "It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!"
Wembanyama's return is massive news for the Spurs, who are looking to build around their young superstar going forward. San Antonio added De'Aaron Fox just before the trade deadline and Wembanyama's diagnosis, and have since drafted Dylan Harper, pieces that will ideally complement Wembanyama on the court going forward. With Wembanyama back well before the 2025-26 season begins, optimism can return to San Antonio.