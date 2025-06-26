Victor Wembanyama Shared Two-Word Message for Dylan Harper After Draft to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs drafted Rutgers export Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 draft on Wednesday night, and franchise star Victor Wembanyama wasted no time welcoming his new teammate to the squad.
Shortly after the selection was official, Wemby shared a two-word message to Harper on his Instagram story.
"Welcome home," the 7'3" center wrote over the top of a photo of his TV screen, which was tuned into Harper's post-pick interview.
Harper will no doubt be excited to see this, considering he later told Taylor Rooks that teaming up with Wemby will be "very special."
"What point guard would not want to play with Wemby?" Harper said. "He's everything you want in a big man. He does everything. He's just one of a kind."
Well, Harper, sounds like Wemby is pretty pumped to play with you, too. Gonna be a fun season for these guys in San Antonio.