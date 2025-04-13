Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gives Good Update on Recovery From Blood Clot Scare
San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama saw his 2024-25 season get turned upside down after he was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder following February's NBA All-Star weekend.
The Spurs' big man got shut down for the rest of the year and recently underwent surgery to fix his blood clot issue. In the past few months, Wembanyama has been seen mostly in good spirits, traveling with the Spurs to road games and even sitting next to NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon during the national championship game of the men's NCAA tournament in San Antonio earlier this month.
In his first media availability with reporters since his blood clot scare, Wembanyama said he was right on schedule in his expected recovery timeline. The Spurs previously said they expected Wembanyama to make a full recovery by the start of next season.
"It's good to be with the team, it's good to work hard again," Wembanyama said Sunday. "I'm able to do hard work, hard lifting, and also basketball work, but it's all very controlled and light, even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more. It's a logical medical direction, so I trust the process and I trust the medical staff."
The Spurs' medical staff thankfully caught Wembanyama's DVT diagnosis before his condition got worse, and there are reportedly no signs that it will be a recurring health issue for Wembanyama. Prior to his injury, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds through 46 games and was on track to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.
The very good news is that it looks like Wembanyama hasn't suffered any setbacks and is progressing well in his recovery. Fingers crossed the 7-footer makes his way back to the court soon.