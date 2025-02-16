NBA Fans Loved Seeing Victor Wembanyama Standing Next to Muggsy Bogues
NBA All-Star weekend brings people together, and on Saturday the 2025 edition brought together a duo that was almost unbelievable to see.
Legendary former NBA point guard Muggsy Bogues was on hand in San Francisco to take in the festivities when San Antonio Spurs guard introduced him to teammate Victor Wembanyama. Bogues is 5' 3" and Wembanyama is listed at 7' 3" so fans were really enjoying the two feet of height difference between them.
Video of the two meeting is below.
Fans reacted about how you would expect.
Despite his diminutive stature, Bogues played 14 seasons in the NBA and finished his career averaging 7.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Wembanyama's game is a bit different than Bogues's. The 21-year-old is having an outstanding second season in the NBA, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game. Remarkably he's also shotting 35.2% from three-point range.
The Spurs phenom is a first-time All-Star this season.