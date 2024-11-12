Victor Wembanyama Surprises Young Spurs Fan With Incredible Gift After Win vs. Kings
Victor Wembanyama had one of his best games of the season on Monday night, delivering a 34-point performance as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings by 20, 116–96.
After the game, Wembanyama was approached on the court by a bold young fan hoping to get his autograph. The fan reached up to the 7'3" center with a marker in hand, before Wembanyama decided to up the ante. Instead of signing the young fan's memorabilia, the 20-year-old took the jersey off his back and gave it to the fan.
The kid appeared overjoyed after getting the jersey from Wembanyama, having received a much greater gift than the autograph he'd initially been seeking. If Wembanyama wasn't the young Spurs fan's favorite player before, he almost certainly is now.
The 34-point outburst was the first time Wembanyama has scored 30 or more points this season. He added 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in what was San Antonio's biggest victory of the season.