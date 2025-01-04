Victor Wembanyama Unexpectedly Declares His Early-Season Pick for NBA MVP
Victor Wembanyama named his choice for the NBA's MVP award after he dropped 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs' 113-110 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Nikola Jokić, the three-time MVP, had 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, just one dime shy of a triple-double in the loss to Wemby's Spurs. After the game, the dueling stars exchanged pleasantries as they spoke about one another's game.
"Multiple time MVP, soon-to-be MVP again," Wembanyama told reporters about Jokić postgame. "Can't ask for a way to get better myself; we're all learning a lot."
Through 30 games this season, Jokić is averaging just shy of a triple-double with a whopping 31 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. He's scoring at a career-high rate, although there's still plenty of season left. He won the MVP award last season, as well as in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Jokić was second in MVP voting in 2022-23 behind Joel Embiid.
Jokić sang Wembanyama's praises after the game Friday as well.
"I think he's better this year than last year and he's going to get even better," Jokić said about Wembanyama to reporters Friday. "I think he's a special player, I think he's one of a kind and will be remembered forever."
Wembanyama may find himself in MVP conversations sooner rather than later. The win over the Nuggets on Friday was the 100th game in Wemby's early career. In his second season, he's averaging 25.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game as the NBA's best shot blocker. And if he had an MVP vote, we know who he'd cast it for.