SI

Video Appears to Clear Draymond Green of Blame for Jimmy Butler's Hard Fall vs. Rockets

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @@NBCSWarriors
In this story:

Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets was chippy from the start with the Rockets looking to even the series on their home court.

Physicality was the name of the game on Wednesday night as the refs seemed content to let the players play for the most part. During one unfortunate play in the first quarter, Warriors' Jimmy Butler jumped up for a defensive rebound and was undercut by Rockets' Amen Thompson. Butler took a hard fall on the court and immediately went into the locker room; he was later ruled out for the rest of the game due to a pelvic contusion.

Some on social media thought Butler's own teammate, Draymond Green, caused the accident, as the zoomed-out video seemed to show Green pushing Thompson into Butler.

But, a closer slo-mo replay revealed that Green was simply trying to box out Thompson in the paint. Thompson appeared to get his feet tangled up in the sea of legs and ended up barreling forward and crashing into Butler inadvertently.

No one to blame here, it seems. Just a very unfortunate basketball play.

Warriors star Steph Curry suffered a pelvic contusion similar to Butler's earlier this season and missed two games as a result. Butler will receive an MRI on Thursday and hopefully return to the playoff series as soon as possible.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA