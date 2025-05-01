Anthony Edwards Took a Victory Lap Around L.A. After Bouncing Lakers From Playoffs
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night, punching their ticket to the conference semifinals and sending LeBron James & Co. home to prepare for next year.
Edwards has exuded supreme confidence since before the start of the series, embracing the Wolves’ role as underdogs, and after the win on Wednesday, he reveled in his victory, and celebrated by taking a brief walking tour through the streets of Los Angeles.
Several videos were captured of Edwards’s impromptu city walk. In them, he dismissed the common refrain of “Lakers in 5” that served as many peoples’ prediction for the series.
He also informed those who were wondering that his favorite film was Matilda.
With the win, the Wolves are now set to face off against either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. If you’re a basketball fan in either Houston or the Bay Area, be prepared—Edwards might come strolling down your street soon.