Video of Victor Wembanyama Juggling Tennis Balls Before Spurs Opener is Mesmerizing
Victor Wembanyama takes his game preparation extremely seriously. That preparation sometimes includes some rather unorthodox drills.
Prior to the San Antonio Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Wembanyama could be seen getting loose at the arena by juggling tennis balls while doing some squats and lunges.
The 7'4" center is entering his second season in the league, and it doesn't look like there's any area of his game he's not looking to enhance as he aims to build off a prolific rookie campaign. Before tip-off against the Spurs' in-state rivals, Wembanyama was honing his hand-eye coordination while showcasing some impressive balance given his stature.
Have a look at the 20-year-old's routine:
Wemby was locked in while flawlessly juggling the tennis balls, tossing in some lunges to add a higher degree of difficulty.
The former No. 1 pick averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and led the league with 3.6 blocks per game as a rookie. He'll look to take a leap in his second season and perhaps lead San Antonio to its first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season.