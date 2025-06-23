Video of Thunder Defender Grabbing T.J. McConnell’s Arm in Front of Referee Goes Viral
The Indiana Pacers gave a valiant effort in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the team lost their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first quarter they hung around and even took a one-point lead into halftime.
In the grand scheme of things, a non-call late in the first quarter did not have that big an effect on the result, but it's still funny to see this play where Cason Wallace reached out and grabbed T.J. McConnell's arm while one of the referees working the game looked right at him.
Most people probably missed this just like the official must have, but when one fan zoomed in, it really does look like an egregious no-call. Just watch McConnell's reaction. He has his arm grabbed and he looks at Wallace's hand holding him by the wrist, then he looks at the referee because, well, there was a guy holding him while he was dribbling the ball.
It's not the best look for the NBA, but hey, they can't call every foul.