Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tried to Comfort Tyrese Haliburton After Game 7 Injury

SGA was one of the first people to get to Haliburton.

Stephen Douglas

T.J. McConnell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander try to comfort Tyrese Haliburton.
T.J. McConnell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander try to comfort Tyrese Haliburton. / Photo by Justin Ford / Getty Images
Tyrese Haliburton started Game 7 of the NBA Finals on fire, hitting three long three-pointers early in the first quarter. Then tragedy struck and Haliburton suffered what looked like an incredibly painful lower leg injury.

Haliburton immediately went down and started hitting the floor and crying out in pain. As play stopped, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stopped near his fellow Olympian to say something before he headed back to his own bench. SGA was one of the first players to reach Haliburton.

The fact that one of the opposing players stopped to say something to Haliburton is probably another sign that this is more than just a tweak to his previously strained calf muscle.

Haliburton and SGA appeared to be in the early stages of very strong performances when this happened. The fact that fans were robbed of a full-strength Pacers team in Game 7 after such a great series is a real shame.

