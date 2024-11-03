SI

Vince Carter Screams, Breaks Down in Tears As Raptors Raise His Jersey to Rafters

The former Raptors wing basked in the city's adulation.

Patrick Andres

Vince Carter at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Vince Carter at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's not a stretch to say that as an idea, the Toronto Raptors are the invention of wing Vince Carter.

In their first three years as a franchise pre-Carter, the Raptors never won more than 30 games. In seven years with him, Toronto made the playoffs three times—coming within a win of the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.

More than that, however, Carter defined the aesthetic of the Raptors. Wearing one of his era's most inspired sports uniforms, his high-flying feats made him must-see television throughout North America in the Slam Dunk Contest and beyond.

Though Carter and Toronto's Dec. 2004 divorce via trade was bitter, time eventually healed all wounds, and when the Raptors raised his jersey to the rafters Saturday it was a truly powerful moment—as seen in this video posted to social media by Amit Mann of CJCL-AM in Toronto.

While dramatic music plays in the background before Toronto's game against the Sacramento Kings, Carter can be seen raising his hands in an apparent prayer, crying, and yelling with pure emotion.

That's what it's all about.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

