Vince Carter Screams, Breaks Down in Tears As Raptors Raise His Jersey to Rafters
It's not a stretch to say that as an idea, the Toronto Raptors are the invention of wing Vince Carter.
In their first three years as a franchise pre-Carter, the Raptors never won more than 30 games. In seven years with him, Toronto made the playoffs three times—coming within a win of the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.
More than that, however, Carter defined the aesthetic of the Raptors. Wearing one of his era's most inspired sports uniforms, his high-flying feats made him must-see television throughout North America in the Slam Dunk Contest and beyond.
Though Carter and Toronto's Dec. 2004 divorce via trade was bitter, time eventually healed all wounds, and when the Raptors raised his jersey to the rafters Saturday it was a truly powerful moment—as seen in this video posted to social media by Amit Mann of CJCL-AM in Toronto.
While dramatic music plays in the background before Toronto's game against the Sacramento Kings, Carter can be seen raising his hands in an apparent prayer, crying, and yelling with pure emotion.
That's what it's all about.