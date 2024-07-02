SI

Warriors 'Resisted' Including Jonathan Kuminga in Paul George Trade Package, per Report

Golden State did not offer its prized young wing in initial trade talks for the top free agent.

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Paul George's departure from the Los Angeles Clippers was telegraphed well in advance and made all but certain in the hours leading up to the open of NBA free agency on June 30. With all that runway there were plenty of teams interested in hitting the Clippers' line to see if George could be acquired via sign-and-trade. The Golden State Warriors were perhaps the most notable of those teams as it became clear Klay Thompson was not long for the Bay Area.

George, of course, ended up signing a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Tuesday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne dug into the particulars of George's final days in Los Angeles and revealed the Warriors' package for the All-Star wing— notably, it did not include Jonathan Kuminga, the best of Golden State's recent draft picks.

"The Warriors offered multiple combinations of expiring contracts, young players and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, sources said," Shelburne wrote. "The Clippers countered by asking for prized youngster Jonathan Kuminga, sources said. The Warriors resisted because Kuminga is so important to their own future, sources said, but also because they worried George wouldn't be as interested in joining them if they gave up too much to get him."

It lines up for both sides. The Warriors cannot afford to swing and miss with a big trade if they want to make the best out of Stephen Curry's end-of-career arc, especially if that swing and miss involves the one young player that has flashed star potential. The Clippers clearly did not want to be in the luxury tax again and were fine letting George walk for anything less than an absolute bounty.

For his part, Kuminga averaged a career-high 16.1 points in 26.4 minutes per game. The former G League Ignite star seemed to finally translate his otherworldly athleticism to winning basketball in his third season. There's still a long ways to go before he's in the stratosphere George currently occupies, and there's certainly no guarantee he gets there.

Golden State clearly believes he can and will. Now it's Kuminga's turn to prove them right.

